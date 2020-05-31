Richard John Gayeski, 83, beloved husband of Sonja Gayeski, of Newington, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital. Son of the late Johanna and John Gayeski, he grew up in Portland, CT. Richard proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force stationed in Alaska protecting the oil pipelines. Returning to civilian life, Richard worked as a purchasing agent for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in East Hartford/North Haven and retired after 35 years of dedicated service. After retirement, Richard continued working part time as a painter then security guard for Mount Sinai and later for Bradley Airport. Richard was an old school gentleman with a positive outlook. He loved vacations to Maine with his wife. He was a skillful bowler and golfer and liked watching/listening to sports. He looked forward to talking baseball with his son and enjoyed Fenway trips together as well as casino trips with his daughters. He frequented and supported his favorite local restaurants. Richard appreciated time spent with his grandkids and loved his friends and family unconditionally. He will be fondly missed by all who knew him. In addition to Sonja, his loving wife of 29 years, he is survived by his son, James Gayeski and fiancée Dia Poindexter; his daughters, Beth Brodeur and Ellen Gayeski; his grandchildren, Gabrielle and Tyler Brodeur and his brother, Matt Gayeski. He was predeceased by his first wife, Patricia Ann Lamenzo Gayeski and his sister, Sharon Vasquez. A Celebration of Richard's life will take place at St. Mary's Church, Newington, at later date. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with his family, visit www.duksa.net
Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.