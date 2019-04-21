Home

Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home - Wethersfield
34 Beaver Road
Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201
(860) 563-9999
Richard John "Dickie" Hudyma Obituary
Richard John "Dickie" Hudyma, 72, of Rocky Hill, peacefully passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Hartford Hospital. He was born June 28, 1946, and raised in Hartford, one of four children to the late Paul and Helen (Dombrowski) Hudyma. Dickie graduated from Weaver High School, then went on to serve our country for three years in the United States Army. When he returned home, he began his 50+ year career with the United States Postal Service. Dickie resided in Rocky Hill since 1968 and was a member of the Rocky Hill Fish & Game Club.Dickie will be deeply missed by his two brothers and a sister-in-law, Paul and Nancy Hudyma of Wethersfield, Robert Hudyma (his twin) of East Lyme; a niece and nephew, Amy Hudyma of East Hartford, David Hudyma of Wethersfield; as well as his longtime companion, Joyce Creswell and family. In addition to his parents, Dickie was pre-deceased by a son Jeffrey Hudyma and a sister, Linda Hudyma.The Hudyma family would like to extend their gratitude to the ICU Unit at Hartford Hospital, for the wonderful care Richard received.Friends and relatives may pay their respects to the Hudyma family Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 4-7pm at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver Rd., Wethersfield, with a Memorial service at 7pm in the funeral home. Burial will be private and at the family's convenience. The family requests in lieu of flowers and that memorial donations be made to a . To extend online condolences and/or share a memory, please visit farleysullivan.com.

Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2019
