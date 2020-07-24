Richard John Woxland, 81, of Westbrook and beloved husband of MaryJane (Negrelli) of 60 years, died peacefully on July 19, surrounded by family. Born in Winona, Minnesota, son of Siebert and Dorothy. Following service in the U.S. Navy, he retired from R.R. Donnelley after 35 years. He enjoyed his grandkids, golf, skiing and anything outdoors. He was the father of Karen and her husband Steven, Dennis and his wife Janet, Lynn and her husband Aaron, and Susan and her husband Kevin. One great grandson Nathaniel, son of Nicolas and his wife Sabrina, and grandchildren Sarah, Chase, Lauren, Kyle, Zachary, and Samantha. He is survived by brother, Stanley (Elka), sisters Joann (Lonnie), Helen, Mary, Linda and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, step mother Alice, sister Kris and brothers Robert and Kenneth. The family would like to thank Care Advocates and Visiting Nurses of Lower Valley. A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Richards name to Westbrook Ambulance Association 1316 Boston Post Road, Westbrook, Conneticut 06498.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store