Richard John Woxland
Richard John Woxland, 81, of Westbrook and beloved husband of MaryJane (Negrelli) of 60 years, died peacefully on July 19, surrounded by family. Born in Winona, Minnesota, son of Siebert and Dorothy. Following service in the U.S. Navy, he retired from R.R. Donnelley after 35 years. He enjoyed his grandkids, golf, skiing and anything outdoors. He was the father of Karen and her husband Steven, Dennis and his wife Janet, Lynn and her husband Aaron, and Susan and her husband Kevin. One great grandson Nathaniel, son of Nicolas and his wife Sabrina, and grandchildren Sarah, Chase, Lauren, Kyle, Zachary, and Samantha. He is survived by brother, Stanley (Elka), sisters Joann (Lonnie), Helen, Mary, Linda and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, step mother Alice, sister Kris and brothers Robert and Kenneth. The family would like to thank Care Advocates and Visiting Nurses of Lower Valley. A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Richards name to Westbrook Ambulance Association 1316 Boston Post Road, Westbrook, Conneticut 06498.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 24, 2020.
July 24, 2020
Maryjane and family, so sorry to hear of your loss. My friendship with Dick goes back many years to our serving on the same ship in the Navy. He was a great guy and will surely be missed by his family and friends.
Gary Titus
Served In Military Together
July 24, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Our thoughts and prayers go out to each of you! Know that he is at peace with the Lord.
Rich and Laureen Sullivan
Friend
July 24, 2020
MaryJane and family,
I am very sorry for your loss. I have often thought of you with very fond memories. Love from your family will help soften the loss. God Bless
MaryAnne Lebert
Friend
