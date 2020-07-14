1/1
Richard Joseph Simmons
Richard age 76 passed away on June 12,2020. He was the son of late Alex and Alberta Simmons. He was born in Hartford, CT March 19,1944. Richard resided in Florida for the last 15 years. Richard was retired and enjoyed playing cards, being outside, hiking, kayaking, and loved the beach. Richard loved his family and was loved by all who met him. Richard is survived by his loving children Robert, Ronald and sons Ronald Jr. Joseph, Susan Silva (Simmons) and son Daniel Silva, Daughter Alison, Sister Donna Downey (Simmons) son Matthew wife Sandy and children, Daughters Diane, Laurie and children, Missy, Mindy, cousins Linda Johansen (Kvadus) and spouse, Glen Kvadus, Wayne Kvadus, and Sheryl Deshaine (Kvadus).

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 14, 2020.
