Richard Juzwik

Richard W. Juzwik, 77, of West Hartford, husband of Patricia (Paluch) Juzwik, passed away Friday (October 2, 2020) at Hartford Hospital. Born in Winsted, he lived most of his life in New Britain. Richard formerly served in the US Marine Corps and was employed as a Corrections Officer for the State of CT serving at Somers State Prison from 1976 to 1993, then at Walker Correctional Institute from 1993 until his retirement in 1996. Besides his wife of 54 years, Patricia, he leaves his two sons, Keith and Scott and his wife Allison. Richard is also survived by his sister Jean Anne Kozlowski and her husband Ludwik of Kensington; a niece, Alison Kozlowski and a nephew, Nathan Kozlowski. Calling hours will be held Wednesday 5 to 7 PM at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. Funeral services will be Thursday 10 AM at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in St. Mary Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
(www.cancer.org
) or to St. Mary Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 54 Winter Street, New Britain, CT 06051. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
.