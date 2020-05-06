Richard Kenneth Nadeau, of Hollywood Florida in winters, and Plainville Connecticut in the summers, formally of Newington Connecticut, age 79, passed suddenly and peacefully from this world on May 2, 2020 in Hollywood Florida after fighting an extended decline in health. Born July 3, 1940 in New Britain, CT to the late Joseph Leopold Nadeau and Alice (Renaud) Nadeau of Newington, CT, Richard married MaryAnn (Dignazio) Nadeau and proud parents to Kerry (Nadeau) Burrows of Rocky Hill, CT, and son Kenneth Nadeau of Moss Beach, CA. They divorced in 1972 and remained friends and supportive parents to Kerry & Ken. MaryAnn remarried to Theodore Shustock in 1990 living in Rocky Hill, CT. Richard remarried Jean Johnson in 1974 and divorced in 1991. He was a loving, dedicated Grandfather to 6 beloved grandchildren, Alexa Burrows: Blake Burrows, Chase Burrows, Roman Nadeau, Sofia Nadeau and Alex Ormeno-Manfredi. Attending every dance recital, drama performance, baseball, soccer, softball games, graduations to his 3 local grandchildren and enjoying them on "Grandpa Fridays". Survived by his brother Donald Nadeau and sister-in-law Barbara Nadeau of Clinton, CT (formally from Newington CT). He is called to rejoin his lost brother in peaceful reunion Raymond Nadeau who passed in early childhood. Survived by many cousins, nephews, nieces, and countless friends who adored his friendly fun-loving demeanor. Richard graduated from Goodwin Tech in 1958 and was President of his class. Went on to State Technical Institute in Hartford, CT for Electrical Technology in 1960. He then started his career with AT&T in New Jersey including working on a Coast Guard Ship off the coast and this is where he welcomed his precious daughter Kerry Lynn into the world. He then bought his home in Newington CT to raise his family as he was transferred back to Connecticut to work for SNET in New Haven, CT and had a long successful career promoting up into management of SNET. He retired on October 21, 1991 at the age of 51 and the day his first grandchild was born Alexa Jacqueline Burrows. He was a coach in the Newington Football League for over 10 years. He was a brave and dedicated volunteer fire fighter for the town of Newington, CT since July 1960 and rose to the rank of Captain of Company 4 in 1969-1982 then promoted to Deputy Chief in 1982 until his retirement after 40 years of loyal and unwavering service. He helped train new cadets expecting nothing less than full attention to details and teamwork. He marched in almost every Memorial Day Parade until his passing including the 100-year anniversary parade of the Newington Volunteer Fire Department on September 23, 2017. Richard (Dick) will be remembered for his gregarious nature, love of family and billowing white hair. Dick loved to golf year-round, vacation in Cape Cod, dance, attend events and parties, family cookouts, holiday gatherings, golf tournaments, Red Sox and New England Patriot games, Grandpa Fridays, and get togethers down at Clinton Beach and when the his son Ken and wife Evelyn and family came to visit from California. He loved to cook and entertain and always made sure that everyone was enjoying life to the fullest and known for making a mean Bloody Mary. He was a lifelong member of the New Britain Elks Lodge #957 where he enjoyed many friendships, clam bakes and hot dogs and beers on Saturdays. His funeral services will be held with the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington on a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to either: Connecticut Children's Medical Center in memory of Richard Nadeau designated to Hematology/Oncology. Gifts can be made at https://give.connecticutchildrens.org/tribute. Checks, payable to Connecticut Children's Medical Center Foundation, Inc, or may be mailed to: Connecticut Children's Medical Center Foundation, Attn: Laura Schmelter, 282 Washington Street, Hartford, CT 06106. Please include honoree's name in the memo line. Or donation with a check to: Newington Volunteer Fire Department Inc., 1485 Main Street, Newington, CT 06111 please put honoree's name in memo line.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 6, 2020.