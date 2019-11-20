Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
(860) 529-3381
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Rose Hill Funeral Homes Inc.
580 Elm Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
View Map
Resources
Richard Kingsley Obituary
Richard, "Grampa Dick" Kingsley, 87, of Vernon, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019 with his beloved wife of 42 years, Sheila Kingsley at his side and surrounded by family. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle. Dick was a proud service member of the United States Navy, where he was a competitive boxer. He was an avid sports fan, enthusiastically supporting the Cleveland Browns and St. Louis Cardinals. Dick was an accomplished golfer and bowler and spent time outdoors, grilling and playing cards with friends and family. He was predeceased by his mother Mary O'Connor Kingsley and his father William Kingsley, as well as his 3 brothers, William, Robert, and Donald. He is survived by his wife Sheila Kingsley; children Deborah Heffernan and her husband Justin; Toni Ann Cannone; Richard F. Kingsley and his wife Margit; Elizabeth Thompson and her husband Raymond Bartko; Deborah Coombs; Danette Pilgrim and her husband Andrew; 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and many dear friends. Calling hours will be on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 5-7pm at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 580 Elm St, Rocky Hill CT. A Celebration of Richard's Life will be held on Friday, Novemeber 22nd, 2019 at 11am at Rose Hill Funeral Home, with burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's memory can be made to St. Jude's at stjude.org/donate. Please share online condolences, memories or photo tributes at www.rosehillfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 20, 2019
