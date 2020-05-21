Richard Kuykendall
1944 - 2020
Haw River – Richard Birrell Kuykendall, 75, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Hospice Home surrounded by his family. He was born on November 20, 1944 in Danbury, CT. Richard retired after 28 years with General Electric and was a US Marine veteran. He is survived by his twin daughters, Maryann Tucker and husband Travis, Carolann Lawyer and husband Jeremy; grandchildren, Christina Tucker, Charlie Tucker, Addison Tucker, Zack Tucker, Shane Lawyer and wife Breanna, and Erin Lawyer; his mother, Betty May McLean Kuykendall; great granddaughter, Anniyah Lawyer and one on the way; a brother, George Walter Kuykendall II and wife Janet; and his girlfriend, Margie Poole. Richard was preceded in death by his father, George Walter Kuykendall I and a sister, Grace Penelope Kuykendall. A private service will be held at 11:00am Thursday, May 21, 2020 by Rev. Shawn Fitzgerald. The entombment will be at Alamance Memorial Park Mausoleum. To watch the service live and to sign the online register book, please visit www.lowefuneralhome.com. Richard will be available for viewing between the times of 12:00pm to 5:00pm Wednesday at the funeral home. The family will be at the daughter, Maryann's residence in Gibsonville. Memorials may be made to the Hospice Home, 914 Chapel Hill Rd., Burlington, NC 27215 or to the Disabled American Veterans, https://secure.dav.org/donate.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Viewing
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
MAY
21
Service
11:00 AM
live
Funeral services provided by
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
2205 South Church Street
Burlington, NC 27215
(336) 228-8366
