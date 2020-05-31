Richard Laidley Brown, the loving husband of Margaret Brown, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at UConn Health, after celebrating his 91st birthday earlier that day. Richard was born in Trail, British Columbia, Canada to Edna Laidley Brown and Wilfred Miller Brown. He spent his youth growing up in Owen Sound, Ontario, with his summers spent in the beloved town of Leith by the waters of the inlet of Georgian Bay. Following in the footsteps of both his parents, Richard attended Queen's University, Kingston, Ontario, Canada where he earned his undergraduate degree in Engineering Physics, Class of 1952. He then went on to attend Cranfield University in Cranfield, U.K., achieving his Master's in Aeronautical Engineering. After completing his schooling, Richard worked as an Aerospace Engineer at Orenda Engines, Malton, Ontario. In one of the defining chapters of his life and career, it was here that he was part of the design team for the Avro Arrow, one of the most advanced fighter aircrafts of its era and the pride of Canadian technology. By the late 1950's, Richard met the love of his life, Margaret Lillywhite, who had travelled from her home in England to work as a nurse in Toronto. They were soon married in July 1958. With the unexpected cancelling of the Avro Arrow project by the Canadian government in 1959, Richard would be recruited by AiResearch in Phoenix, Arizona, prompting him and Margaret to relocate to the U.S. In 1963, Richard was hired by Hamilton Standard in Connecticut. He then moved his growing family to the town of West Hartford, a place he would call home, and where he continued to live until his passing. Along with Margaret, his beloved wife of nearly 62 years, he leaves behind his son, Geoffrey Brown of Farmington, CT; his daughter, Angela Bennett of Orlando, FL; his most-cherished granddaughter, Danielle Margaret Bennett; and his childhood friend and cousin, Nancy Compton of Toronto, Canada. Richard was a dedicated member of St. James Church, and a member of the West Hartford Old Guard. As an avid skier throughout his life, he was also an instructor at Ski Sundown in New Hartford, CT, where he continued to be active until the age of 85. With many close, dear friends in both the U.S. and Canada, he will be dearly missed by all who knew him. A memorial service will be held at St. James Church, West Hartford, CT. Due to the current pandemic, a date has not yet been set, but is targeted for July 2020. In addition, his family would like to provide a special thank you to all the staff at UConn Health, as well as Hughes Health & Rehabilitation for the dedicated level of care, compassion and open communication with the family throughout Richard's final days. Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, West Hartford has care of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.