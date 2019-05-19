Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT 06040
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Curry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard L. Curry

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard L. Curry Obituary
Richard L. Curry, 80, of Manchester, husband of the late Dorothy (Nehilla) Curry passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Touchpoints of Manchester. He was born on October 15, 1938 in Bethlehem, PA. son of the late Lawrence J. and Anne (Resetco) Curry. Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force proudly serving his country from 1956-1960. Prior to his retirement he was employed as an airplane mechanic for over 40 years with Pratt & Whitney Aircraft. He is survived by his two children; James Curry and his wife Elena of New Britain and Laura Olinatz of East Hartford and his brother Francis Curry of Bath, PA. In addition to his wife and parents Richard was predeceased by his sister Carol Ann Bucci. Private burial with military honors will be in East Cemetery, Manchester at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made to the s Project. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Touchpoints of Manchester for caring for Richard over the past year. Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit www.holmeswatkins.com

logo

Published in The Hartford Courant on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now