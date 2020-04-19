Home

Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020
1:30 PM
Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery
East Street
Windsor, CT
Richard L. Graves, 88, of Windsor, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020. Born in Hartford, son of the late Clifford and Anna Graves, he was raised in Windsor and graduated from Windsor High School. Richard served in the US Air Force during the Korean War and worked many jobs throughout his career including: Insurance, worked at Foxes, Paradigm and retired after 30 years with the US Postal Service in East Hartford. He leaves his former wife Janet Graves of Windsor. Besides his parents he was predeceased by two half-brothers GravesEarl and Robert Graves. A Graveside Service will be held Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 1:30 PM directly at the Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery, East Street, Windsor with military honors. Rev. Nicole Grant Yonkman, Senior Pastor, First Church in Windsor will officiate. The Carmon Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020
