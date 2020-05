Richard Leland Eleiott, 71, of Tolland, loving husband of 44 years to Joanne (Luginbuhl) Eleiott, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Rocky Hill Veterans Home & Hospital. Born in Houlton, Maine, the son of the late Leland and Vivian (Varney) Eleiott, he grew up and lived in Vernon before moving to Tolland over 40 years ago. He was a graduate of Rockville High School, Class of 1966. Richard proudly served his country in the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War. Prior to his retirement in 2015, Richard was employed by Advanced Mold & Manufacturing in Manchester for 40 years. He attended and cherished the fellowship of the Apostolic Christian Church in Ellington. Richard was a train enthusiast, avid Boston Red Sox fan, he enjoyed traveling with his wife and summer vacations with his family. He was a storyteller and had a one of a kind sense of humor. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Zachary Eleiott of Vernon, Annaliese Falkowski and her husband Adam of Stafford Springs, and Rachel Eleiott and her fiancé Sean Hundley of Tolland; his grandson Jaxson Falkowski of Stafford Springs; his sister Janice Dallas of Florida along with many dear friends and extended family. The family would also like to acknowledge the exceptional care given by the Veterans Home & Hospital in Rocky Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Richard's memory may be made to the CT Dept. of Veterans Affairs, Attn: T. Marzik Community Outreach, 287 West Street, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. Funeral services are private. To view web streamed services online, go to http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/14299375 at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 or at any time in the next 90 days thereafter. Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com