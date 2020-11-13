Richard Jordan, 82, passed away November 10th at home in Hudson FL. He leaves his wife of 57 years, Phyllis, his children Michael, Michelle and Jennifer, 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, his brother John Jordan, and many nieces and nephews.Richard was born in Adams MA, served in the Marines out of high school, then relocated to CT where he served as a Hartford Police officer until his retirement. He retired in Arizona and then Florida. There will be no services per his request.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store