Richard Louis Omohundro, 72, of Tariffville, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020 at West Hartford Health & Rehab. He was the beloved husband of Sheryll (Perkins) Omohundro for 30 years. Richard was born on February 7, 1948, a son of the late Jack Harris and Ann (Jones) Omohundro. He proudly served in the Unites States Air Force. He will be dearly missed by his wife Sheryll, son Barry Omohundro, brother Jack Harris Omohundro, Jr., niece Mary Jane Omohundro and nephew Jack Michael Omohundro. Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 26, 2020