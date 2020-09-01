Richard Lundquist

Warren Buffet said: "when you get to my age, you'll really measure your success in life by how many people actually do love you." By that measure, Rick Lundquist lived an extraordinarily successful life. Richard Arnold Lundquist was born in Alpena, MI on February 17, 1951 and died of natural causes on August 25, 2020 after several years of living with debilitating pain. Rick was predeceased by his father John Robert Lundquist, his mother Bette (Cousineau) Lundquist and his brother Jamie Lundquist. After graduating from Simsbury High School, Rick travelled through Europe and the U.S. before retiring from Kaman Corporation in 2017 where he made and maintained many, many friends. Rick had a gentle soul, an affable personality, a wry wit and a soft laugh that came easily. He had lifelong friends, a family that thought he was terrific and a bunch of critters that wanted to sit on his lap, ride in his truck with him and just love him. He is survived by his beloved wife Paula (Gancarz) Lundquist; three brothers, Bill Lundquist and his wife Debbie of Alpena, MI, Jay Lundquist and his wife Connie of Brunswick, ME, Mike Lundquist of Surfside, SC; an aunt, Beverly Cousineau of Alpena, MI; a sister-in-law, Joanne Ricciardelli and her husband Doug of South Windsor who thought of him as a brother; he also leaves several nieces, nephews and cousins who will miss him terribly. He was truly loved and will be truly missed by all who knew him. Due to COVID-19 and at the discretion of the family a celebration of Rick's love of life will take place at a later date. A special thank you goes out to the Farmington Valley Nurses Association, nurses and doctors at UConn John Dempsey Hospital and Seasons Hospice. Donations may be made to any animal association (Rick loved all animals) or to the organization of your choice. Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com