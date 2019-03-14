Richard M. "Dick" Balboni Sr., 86 of South Windsor, CT, husband for over 53 years to Marianne F. (Graveson) Balboni passed away peacefully on March 12, 2019 after a brief illness at Manchester Memorial Hospital. Dick was born on November 13, 1932 in Springfield, MA, son of the late Robert Balboni and Pauline (Ceci) Balboni. He grew up in West Hartford, graduated from Hall High School and then went on to serve in the Tank Core division of the US Army and was stationed in Germany. He was honorably discharged following active duty. Dick became a West Hartford police officer for a short period of time and then went on to receive his Associates Degree from the University of Hartford. He worked as an Architectural Designer for over 30 years at Bernard Vinick Associates becoming the Vice President of the company until his retirement. In addition, Dick worked at Home Depot in Manchester as a Lighting Specialist.Richard was a Mason for over 50 years, as well as a Shriner for many years, where he was a part of the Motor Club and did photography for the President. He was also a member of the South Windsor Exchange Club. Dick loved photography, the Red Sox, Men's and Women's UCONN basketball and was a computer whiz!Dick and Marianne moved to Myrtle Beach, SC after retirement and lived there for 17 years in a home he had designed and built before returning to CT in 2014 to be with their children and grandchildren. He took a job as a Security Guard at the Grand Strand Hospital in Myrtle Beach during "retirement".In addition to his beloved wife, Marianne, Richard is survived by his five children; Maryrose Luce (Danny), Linda Champagne (Ronald), Mark Balboni, Richard Balboni, Jr. (Jackie), and Cynthia Stoddard (Chris). Ten Grandchildren; Jeannette, Amy, Stephen, Brittney, Taylor, Alexandria, Anastasia, Antonia, Matthew, and Sarah. As well as his six Great-Grandchildren and one Great-Great Grandchild. Dick also leaves his brother Mauro Balboni (Barbara), along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Robert Balboni. Calling hours will be held from 2-4pm on Saturday, March 16; followed by a service that includes a Masonic service along with Military Honors at Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Richard M. Balboni Sr. to the , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL. 33607 or donate online at www.lovetotherescue.org For online condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com





Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 14, 2019