Home

POWERED BY

Services
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:15 AM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Gineo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard M. Gineo


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard M. Gineo Obituary
Richard M. Gineo, 84, of Southington, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at his home peacefully with his children by his side. He was the husband of the late Elaine (DiCaprio) Gineo. He was born Nov. 21, 1935 in Hartford, the son of the late Salvatore and Anna (Cavalieri) Gineo. He was a social studies teacher in the Southington School system retiring after 35 years. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in Education from CCSU and a master's degree from Columbia University. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard. Mr. Gineo was a parishioner of St. Thomas Church. He was an avid fly fisherman and played tennis and golf for many years. He was known to his many friends as Cheech, Larry and Dick. He is survived by his children, David Gineo and his wife Kelly of Glastonbury and Lori Gineo of Newington, his 2 grandchildren, Gabriella Gineo and Ryan Gineo and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Salvatore Gineo Jr. and a sister Lucille Sarcia. The Funeral will be held Monday at 9:15 a.m. from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington to St. Thomas Church at 10 a.m. for a Mass. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be Sunday from 2-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the , 30 Spreen St., Framingham, MA 06067. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Della Vecchia Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -