Richard M. Levasseur, 68, of West Haven, formerly of Hartford and Torrington, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019. He was born August 12, 1950 in Lewiston, ME, the son of the late Joseph and Lillian (Coulombe) Levasseur. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran. He is survived by his four children, Lynn Levasseur-Werth and her husband Edward, Marci Letourneau and her husband David all of East Hartford, Phillip Levasseur of San Marcos, CA and Danielle Levett and her wife Jayme of Temecula, CA; his three brothers, Gerald Levasseur and his wife Maxine of Alton Bay, NH, Paul Levasseur and his wife Linda of Coventry and David Levasseur and his wife Cherie of Virginia Beach, VA; his two grandchildren, Tyler and Victoria Werth and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his two sisters, Lorraine Gauvreau and Joanne Levasseur. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Friday, April 12, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, 1600 Main St. Coventry, CT 06238. Burial will follow at 12:00 PM at the State Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Ln., Middletown, CT 06457. For online condolences please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com





