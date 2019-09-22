Home

Richard M. Martohue

Richard M. Martohue In Memoriam
Marty aka Richie was born and raised in New Britain, CT later moving to raise his own family in Bristol, CT until 1980, then moving to Naples, FL. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and worked at Pratt & Whitney for almost 25 years. Marty spent the last year of his life in Clearwater, FL. He was an avid sports player and fan. His favorite team was the Boston Red Sox. Marty died a happy man a few weeks after watching his Red Sox team win the 2018 World Series with his daughter, Deborah. Celebrating his lifelong devotion to the Red Sox, his surviving children, Deborah and Michael, traveled to see a Red Sox v. Yankees game at Fenway Park on 9/7/2019. Marty's family is thankful to 2018 World Series MVP, Steve Pearce, and Deborah's friends, former MLB Player, Jim Presley and his wife Sissie, for arranging a pre-game private tour and tribute to Marty. Fenway Park was his favorite place on Earth and the eternal view is perfect. Marty was predeceased by parents, Michael Richard Martohue and Susan (Andrews) Martohue (New Britain, CT), daughter Carolyn (Martohue) Littlejohn Trujillo (Paonia, CO) & sister, Dorothea (Martohue) Miller (McAllen, TX). Marty is survived by his son, Michael Martohue (Naples, FL), daughter, Deborah Martohue (St. Petersburg, FL), brother Robert Martohue (New Britain, CT), sister Marlene (Martohue) Maglio (Plainville, CT), grandson, Tristan Littlejohn (2019 Graduate of USMA), granddaughter, Alexis Martohue (Leesburg, VA) and several nieces & nephews.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 22, 2019
