John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
Richard M. Sklenar, 75, of East Hartford, the husband of Charlotte Sklenar died Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Manchester Memorial Hospital. Born in Connellsville, PA, he was the son of the late Melvin A. and Anna (Malomko) Sklenar. He was a US Army veteran and had retired from Pratt & Whitney Aircraft after many years of service as an Aeronautical Engineer. He is survived by his children Lisa St. Pierre and her husband John, Rick Sklenar and his wife Stacey, Charlton Sklenar and his wife Loretta, Randy Sklenar and his wife Catherine, Matthew Sklenar, Teddy Sklenar, and Lily Holcomb and her husband Roy; and numerous grandchildren. Funeral service will be held on Friday, January 3rd at 11:00 a.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center St. Manchester followed by burial with military honors at Silver Lane Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 9:00-11:00 a.m. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 1, 2020
