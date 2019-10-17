Home

Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
Richard M. Thody Obituary
Richard Michael Thody, 58, of Durham, died suddenly at this home on Saturday October 12, 2019. He was born in Meriden, son of Donald and Maria (Missenti) Thody of Durham. Richard was a truck driver for Empire Paving. He loved spending time with his family, dogs and riding his Harley. Richard is survived by his parents Donald and Maria, children, Alyssa M. Thody of Wallingford, Sarah L. Thody of Bristol, Carson Thody of Durham, brothers, Donald Thody of Middletown and Jason Thody of Hartford. Calling hours will be held on Saturday October 19th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. a funeral service will be held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. a.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St. Middletown. Those who wish may send memorial donations to the Wolf Conservation Center P.O. Box 421 South Salem, NY 10590, https://nywolf.org/. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 17, 2019
