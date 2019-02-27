Home

POWERED BY

Services
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
For more information about
Richard Marshalek
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Marshalek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Marshalek

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Marshalek Obituary
Richard Allen Marshalek, 72, of Middletown, beloved husband of Judith (Bogdan) Goodale, passed away on Sunday February 24, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. He was born in Middletown, the son of the late Paul Marshalek, Sr. and Lucille (Dowling) Marshalek. Rich graduated from Vinal Technical School in 1965 and then enlisted with the US Navy and proudly served during the Vietnam War. He was past commander of the Portland VFW Post 6121. Prior to his retirement, he was employed with Wesleyan University as a Mechanical Specialist for over 38 years. Rich was an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman. Rich so loved running and ran in numerous NYC and Boston Marathons. He later enjoyed walking many miles in Middletown and greeting people with a smile. Richie was fond of country music, antique muscle cars, and was a big NASCAR fan of Joey Logano. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Kelly Hoban and her fiancé Walter Klisenbauer of Wolcott; three grandchildren, Kayla, Jenna, and Jamie Hoban; sister, June Morrell of Cromwell; three stepchildren, Heather Goodale and her husband Miguel Garcia Ferrera, Lauren Goodale, and Leon John Goodale, Jr.; his best friend, Ronald Bastura of Florida; along with many other close friends. He was predeceased by his brother, Paul Marshalek, Jr.; and sisters, Ruth Pires and Joanne Marshalek. His Funeral Liturgy will be held Saturday (Mar. 2nd) at 11 a.m. St. John Church, Middletown. Burial, with military honors, will be at the State Veterans' Cemetery, Middletown at a later date. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown on Friday (March 1st) from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorial contributions to a veteran's . To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com

logo

Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Biega's Funeral Home
Download Now