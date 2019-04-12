Richard "Chico" Martocchio, 68, of Vernon, beloved husband of Gloria (Ferrell) Martocchio passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019. He was born June 5, 1950 in Hartford the son of the late George and Mary (Fanelli) Martocchio. He worked and retired from Pratt & Whitney after 43 years. He was the President of the Maple Grove Club in Vernon up until last year. He enjoyed fishing and was very active with sports including softball, bowling and horseshoes. He will be greatly missed. Besides his loving wife Gloria, he is survived by his son, Marc Martocchio and his wife Nicole of Bradenton, FL; his step daughter, Lisa Cordeira of Rockville; his brother, George Martocchio and his wife Katie of Springfield, MA; his sister, Rosemary Martocchio of Ellington; his grandchildren, Melissa, Mario, Anthony and Adam; his nephew, Michael Martocchio; his cousin, Kathy Rabe; his best friend, Rodney Bull and his wife Sue and many other friends. He was predeceased by his sister, Anna Martocchio; his nephew, Anthony Martocchio; his step-son, Joseph Cordeira; and his cousin, Jean Rabe. The family would like to thank the staff of the Vernon VNA Hospice for their care. Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 2:00 – 5:00 PM on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St. Rockville, CT 06066. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, April 15, 2019 at St. Bernard's Church, 25 St. Bernard Terrace, Rockville, CT 06066. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Cornerstone Foundation, 15 Prospect St., Rockville, CT 06066. For online condolences please visit: www.pietrasfuneralhome.com





Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary