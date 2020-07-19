1/
Richard Michael and Martha Fanelli
Richard Michael and Martha (Hutchins) Fanelli, peacefully passed March 25 and April 25, 2020 respectively, will be memorialized together, with services as follows; friends and relatives may pay their respects Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 4-7 pm at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver Rd., Wethersfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Friday, July 25, 2020 at 11 am in Sacred Heart Church of Christ the King Parish, 56 Hartford Ave., Wethersfield. Due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, we respectfully request that all CDC guidelines be maintained (wearing of masks and social distancing, in both, the funeral home and church). Interment will follow the Mass in Village Cemetery, Old Wethersfield. To extend online condolences, share a memory and for streaming instructions, please visit farleysullivan.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home
JUL
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church of Christ the King Parish
Funeral services provided by
Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home
34 Beaver Road
Wethersfield, CT 06109-2201
(860) 563-9999
