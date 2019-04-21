The Rev. Richard N. Johnson 82 BrewsterThe Rev. Richard N. Johnson died on Friday, April 5th with family at his bedside after extended illnesses. He was born to Gunnard A. and Jennie V. Johnson in 1937 in New Britain, CT. He was a graduate of New Britain High School, received a B.A. from Upsala College, E. Orange, NJ in 1961 and a M. Div. from Lutheran School of Theology, Rock Island, IL in 1965. In addition he studied at New College, University of Edinburgh, Scotland 1962-1963, Hartford Seminary, Hartford, CT, and Yale University Divinity School. One of his greatest joys was being a parish minister and following his ordination in 1965 in New Haven, CT, he served at First Lutheran Church, New Britain, CT 1965-1970, Christ the King, Windsor, CT, 1970-1973 and Christ Lutheran (now Faith Lutheran) Church, Middletown, CT 1973 until his retirement in 1999.His love extended to his surviving family; his wife of 53 years, Christine L. (Brusick) and sons and daughter-in-law; Eric C. Johnson, Groton, CT and Christian M. and Mary A. Johnson, Berlin, CT. He was preceded in death by his brother Raymond H. Johnson. He is survived by sisters Nancy Wallen, Bristol, CT. Jean Stewart and Betty Fournier, Newington, CT and sister-in-law Barbara Johnson, Old Lyme, CT and many cousins, nieces and nephews in the U.S. and Sweden.He was a member of Lower Cape Kiwanis and Charter member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Harwich, MA where he continued to volunteer as retired clergy.A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, April 25 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 310 Rt. 137, Harwich, MA 02645 with visitation at 10 AM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of him to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Organ Fund. For online condolences, please visit www.nickersonfunerals.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary