Richard Nadeau was known to be larger-than-life, but passed away on November 6th, in his home in Clearwater, FL. Although his time on this earth was too short, he impacted countless lives. Rich was born in Hartford, CT in 1950 to Peggy and Ray Nadeau, the second of four boys. He always spoke fondly of his brothers - Allan, Ken, and Larry - reminiscing about playing cribbage, iceberging, and adventures with the neighborhood kids. Throughout his life, Rich was known for his generosity, sense of humor, and compassion. He was passionate about his work and helped thousands of families achieve their financial goals, which was his way of following through on his childhood dream to help others for a living. It was through his work that he met and married Pam Nadeau (nee Poore) in 1982. He was a dedicated husband and father, attending every school performance, coaching t-ball, and offering encouragement from the sidelines. As his children grew, he continued to encourage from the sidelines and delighted in their achievements. In recent years, Rich could be found participating in networking groups, enjoying outdoor BBQs, and volunteering at soup kitchens and food banks. Ultimately, he succumbed to a heart attack and it brings his family a degree of comfort to know that his heart was simply too big. He is survived by his wife, Pam, and children, Adrienne, Andrew, and Ellen, and the many friends he cherished. Surely you will hold Rich and his memories in your heart. If you would also like to make a donation to one of the charities that inspired him, you can direct your gift to St Jude Children's Hospital or FEAST food pantry in Palm Harbor, FL.



