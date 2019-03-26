Richard O. Carlson of Bristol Connecticut died March 23 2019 at the age of 92. Dick was the devoted husband of Joan S. Carlson who died in 2008 after 56 years of marriage. Dick, born on June 2, 1926 in Flushing New York, was the son of Oscar W. and Ebba (Nylund) Carlson. Dick studied at Columbia University, receiving his bachelor's degree, and then was awarded a fellowship, earning his PhD in physics in 1952. He worked at a Columbia University sponsored Naval Ordinance Project before moving to Schenectady New York to join the General Electric Research Laboratory. Over a 35 year span he worked on many industrial projects at the G.E. Lab, in particular in the areas of lasers and emerging silicon electronic devices, for which he was awarded several patents. Dick was active in the Union Presbyterian Church and was a leader in the local Rotary Club. As well, he was a member of IEEE and the American Physical Society. In 2001 Dick and Joan moved to Bristol Connecticut to be closer to their youngest child, Valerie Furey. In Bristol he again participated in the Rotary Club, volunteered providing tours at the American Clock and Watch Museum, and was actively involved in the leadership of the First Congregational Church of Bristol. Dick will be remembered by his family and friends as a kind and gentle soul. He was an avid reader, engaging his curiosity constantly on myriads of subjects, taking full advantage of the wonderful resources of the Bristol Public Library. He was proud to have paid for the college and graduate educations of his three children, and to have provided financial assistance for college to all eight of his grandchildren, believing education is a key component to a fulfilling life. He was survived by three children: son, Dr. Roy Carlson of Mt Laurel New Jersey; daughter, Dori Reinhalter (husband Mark) of Silver Spring Maryland; and daughter, Valerie Furey (husband Timothy) of Bristol Connecticut; eight grandchildren, Gregory Carlson, Julianne Carlson, Troy Reinhalter, Emma Reinhalter, Grace Reinhalter, Hanna Furey, Lacey Furey and Conor Furey; and two great grandchildren, Taye Legall, and Lucas Phillips. He was predeceased by his brother, Frank Carlson. His family would like to thank his church family at the First Congregational Church of Bristol, the staff at the Bristol Public Library, and all divisions of the Bristol Hospital for their kindness professionalism and support. A service in his memory will be held on April 13, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at the First Congregational Church of Bristol at 31 Maple Street. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family would suggest gifts to either the Women & Girls' Fund or the Men & Boys' Fund at the Main Street Community Foundation 120 Halcyon Drive P.O. Box 2702 Bristol Ct 06011-2702 or The First Congregational Church at Bristol.Funk Funeral Home 35 Bellevue Avenue Bristol Connecticut is in charge of arrangements. Please visit Dick's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary