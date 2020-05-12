Richard P. Boyle
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard P. "Dick" Boyle Sr., 76, of New Britain, beloved husband of Judith (Nowak) Boyle, passed away Friday (May 8, 2020) after a long illness. A New Britain native and lifelong resident, he was the son of the late Patrick and Angela (Gresh) Boyle. A graduate of New Britain High School, Class of 1961, he attended CCSC and worked in the banking industry at several area banks, retiring in 2003 from the Savings Bank of Manchester. Dick was a member of St. Maurice Church of the St. Katharine Drexel Parish. An avid sports fan, he especially enjoyed attending and watching the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, and UConn basketball and football games. He loved traveling to Martha's Vineyard and Cape Cod, his two favorite vacation spots. Dick was very proud to be a member of the Kiwanis Club of New Britain, having held all of the officer positions including president, as well as New England District Lt. Governor. He was also passionate about and devoted to CCARC, as a former past president and 50 year member. Richard was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. Besides his wife Judy of 56 years, he leaves four children, Susan H. Boyle of Farmington; Richard P. "Rick" Boyle Jr., Kevin M. Boyle and Sheila Boyle, all of New Britain; two grandchildren, Tech. Sgt. Patrick M. Boyle, USAF, stationed in Germany, and Kimberly M. Boyle of Hypoluxo, FL; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his beloved feline best friend and companion, Whitey Bobcat. He was predeceased by his sister Patricia, and his mother-in-law, Helen Nowak. Calling hours for Richard are Thursday (May 14), 4 to 6 PM at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. Private graveside services will be in St. Mary Cemetery. A Memorial Mass in celebration of Richard's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers and because of Dick's devotion to CCARC, please consider a memorial gift to CCARC, 950 Slater Road, New Britain, CT 06053. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com "When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure." Richard/Dad: You will always be a treasure to all of us. We love and miss you dearly. Love, Your Family

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Memorial Mass
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
(860) 225-6361
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 11, 2020
Rest in Peace with our Savior
Bertil Johnson
Family
May 12, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved