Richard P. DePianta

Richard P. DePianta Obituary
Richard "Dick" DePianta, former resident of New Britain, Middletown and Lebanon Connecticut, passed away in Brooksville, Florida on Sunday, August 4th. He is survived by Patricia Rau DePianta, son Rick DePianta, and daughter Kathy Weintraub. He is survived by 3 grandchildren. He was an active member in many organizations; he was the President of the Ahern-Whalen baseball league and the Westfield Sportsmen Club. He coached several baseball teams and he also presided over several homeowner associations. He was a spiritual man and active in his church.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 6, 2019
