Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
60 Church St
Manchester, CT
Richard P. Dienst

Richard P. Dienst Obituary
59, Beloved son of Dorothea K. Dienst and LTC Daniel W. Dienst, passed away 11/14/2019, surrounded by his mother, immediate family and pastor. He succumbed to his injuries from a vehicular accident. Richard's tissues were donated as Richard was always willing to help others. Richard's childhood was spent on many Army bases in US and Germany. He was a cub scout in Germany. Richard had a lifetime long passion with words and learning witty ways to use them. He constantly put words with double meanings together in a sentence to the joy of his friends. He was a participant and volunteer at the Creative Living Community of CT (CLCC) for many years, helping plant herb seeds and do other chores. The greens are sold and delivered to restaurants in the greater Hartford area. CLCC is working to build a farmstead community, in Coventry, to create a shared inclusive living experience for individuals with and without development disabilities. Richard served on the board as well and when asked for his input, stated, "Do not refer to people by their disabilities, but by their names and their talents." Richard worked many years at Friendly's and more recently at TJ Maxx of Vernon. Memorial service will be held Nov. 21, 2019 at 2PM at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 60 Church St. Manchester, CT. In lieu of flowers, donation are to be made to Creative Living Community of CT and sent to the church.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 17, 2019
