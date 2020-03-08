Home

Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
Richard P. Livsey

Richard P. Livsey, 77, of Wethersfield, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. He was the beloved husband of the late Rachel (Szenher) Livsey. Born in Worcester, MA, son of the late Alton and Beatrice (Sinaskis) Livsey he was a longtime Wethersfield resident. Richard was a proud American and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He was fiercely loyal to his family and friends. He loved children and animals and no one could out-dance him on the dance floor. One of his great joys in life was to go out and share a meal that ended in whiskey and espresso. Richard is survived by his only daughter Cheryl R. Livsey and her wife Maris F. Dillman of Wethersfield; older brother Raymond Livsey and his wife Elaine of Billerica, MA; younger sister Patti Trickett and partner Ron of Rowley, MA; as well as his nieces and nephews, Cheryl E. Livsey, Debbie Erickson, Lisa Stuczynski, John Livsey, Ken Trickett and Victoria Trickett all of New England. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, March 14th from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest with military honors following the service in Village Cemetery, Wethersfield. Memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. To share a memory with his family, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 8, 2020
