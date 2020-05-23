Richard P. Sarcia
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard P. Sarcia, 60, of Newington, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He leaves his beloved partner, Margaret Moore. He was born on August 14, 1959 in Middletown, the son of the late Rosario and Lucille (Gineo) Sarcia. Rick was employed at Yale University for 20 years as a technical services librarian. He received both his bachelor's and master's degrees from SCSU and had resided in New Haven for many years before moving to Newington. Along with Margaret, Rick is survived by his brother, Michael Sarcia of Westerly, Rhode Island and his sister, Judy (Joe) Nosal of Middletown, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, colleagues and friends. A kind soul, he touched all with his gentleness, wit and humor. He will be greatly missed. The family would like to give special thanks his hematology/oncology team at Smilow Cancer Center for the care they gave him through the years. A celebration of Rick's life will be held on a date to be determined. Memorial donations may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238, www.themmrf.org. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is serving his family. To share a memory, please visit us at www.duksa.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 23, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
Newington Memorial Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved