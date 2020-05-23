Richard P. Sarcia, 60, of Newington, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 18, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He leaves his beloved partner, Margaret Moore. He was born on August 14, 1959 in Middletown, the son of the late Rosario and Lucille (Gineo) Sarcia. Rick was employed at Yale University for 20 years as a technical services librarian. He received both his bachelor's and master's degrees from SCSU and had resided in New Haven for many years before moving to Newington. Along with Margaret, Rick is survived by his brother, Michael Sarcia of Westerly, Rhode Island and his sister, Judy (Joe) Nosal of Middletown, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, colleagues and friends. A kind soul, he touched all with his gentleness, wit and humor. He will be greatly missed. The family would like to give special thanks his hematology/oncology team at Smilow Cancer Center for the care they gave him through the years. A celebration of Rick's life will be held on a date to be determined. Memorial donations may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238, www.themmrf.org. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is serving his family. To share a memory, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 23, 2020.