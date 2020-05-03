Father Richard R. Boucher, M.S., 86, a Missionary of Our Lady of La Salette, died May 1, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut. He was born January 16, 1934 in Bristol, Connecticut, the son of Leo and Frances (Stone) Boucher. He was the second oldest of six children. After attending grammar school in Bristol, he completed high school and college at the Hartford La Salette Seminary. Father entered the La Salette Novitiate in Bloomfield, CT in 1953 and pronounced his First Vows on July 2, 1954 and his Perpetual Vows on July 2, 1957. On May 28, 1960, Father was ordained to the priesthood at the La Salette Seminary Church in Ipswich, MA. He continued his studies and received a Master's Degree in Latin from Boston College in 1961. In his first fifteen years of ministry, he was a professor at the La Salette Seminary in Altamont, New York where he taught Latin and Greek. In 1975, Father was assigned to the La Salette Hartford House where he served as Superior and Treasurer for four years. He was named Pastor of St. James Church in Danielson, CT in 1979 and ministered there until his next assignment in 1991 to Our Lady of La Salette Church in Canton, Georgia as Pastor. He then returned to Hartford House in 1992 and ministered at various times as superior, treasurer and house council member for many years. Father Boucher had a great appreciation for the Hartford House community and served them in various capacities during his time of ministry there. He was intent on living the charism of La Salette which was seen and esteemed by those around him. In addition to his La Salette Community, Father Boucher is survived by his brother Ronald Boucher of Massachusetts, his sister Sandra McDermott of Maryland and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings Leo, Joyce and Lawrence. A private graveside service will be held. Contributions in his memory may be made to: Missionaries of Our Lady of La Salette Retirement Fund, 915 Maple Avenue, Hartford, CT 06114-2330. To share a memory with the Community or family, please visit www.dillonbaxter



