Richard "Dick" Carella, age 85, died on Friday, April 12, 2019 in Port St. Lucie, FL. From his birth in Stamford, CT on September 28, 1933 to his death, he embodied leadership and service to his community, love of family, positivity, faith, strength, and generosity. He was born to Loreto "Richard" and Theresa (Uva) Carella and was the third of six children. He was the first in his family to go to college, graduating from UCONN in 1957 where he developed strong leadership skills serving as class president in both his Junior and Senior years and in the Scabbard & Blade Military Society. He retired as Captain from the US Army in 1964 after having served as Company Commander at Fort Jackson, SC. This prepared him for a long career with Eversource (Northeast Utilities) in which he held various managerial roles throughout the state in customer service, consumer affairs, district management, and eventually retiring as Regional Vice President. During his career, he was an active leader in many charitable and community organizations such as; President of Stamford Jaycees, Director of Middlesex Hospital, Director of Middlesex Visiting Nurse Association, President of Long River Council for the Boy Scouts of America, President of Middlesex Rotary Club, Campaign Chairman and Director of Middlesex United Way receiving the community service award in 1987, Director of Greater Middletown Community Corporation where he served as regional chairman of Governor Meskill's Task Force on Housing, Middletown Industrial Development Corporation, Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce, and President of the Middletown Fine Arts Commission. He was also a very active member of St. Mary's Church in Portland, CT where he sang in the choir, was on the re-building committee after the original St. Mary's Church burned down in 1991, and was a co-founder of the Interfaith Golf Tournament with St. Mary's Church and Congregation Adeth Israel in 1997. However, before all his many community accomplishments, he met the love of his life, Elaine (Tolla). Married on May 31, 1965 in Stamford, CT, they moved to Portland, CT in 1968 where they raised their family, made lifelong friends, and eventually retired. They loved entertaining in their home, gardening, playing cards, watching movies, travelling with friends, and being active in their church. Above all else, Dick was a great husband and father. Spending time with his wife and children as a family was the joy in his life, especially family dinners, the annual bocce ball tournaments, pepper roasts, and many birthdays and holidays. Left to honor Dick and remember him and his many life accomplishments are his wife Elaine, his three children; Richard and his wife Tamara (Mitchell) Carella of Portland, CT, Robert Carella of Middletown, CT, and Carrie Carella of Portland, CT, and his two grandchildren, Caroline and Mitchell Carella. He also leaves behind his brother; Stephen Carella of Norman, OK, sister-in-law, Dorothy Saverine of Stamford, CT, his brother-in-law Charles Tolla of Stamford, CT, many cousins, nieces and nephews, and countless friends. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers; Louis, Ralph, and Eugene Carella, and sister; Rose Lynch. He will be remembered for his infectious smile and gentle consideration for everyone around him, his love of music and dancing, his strong sense of faith and equality, his immense pride in the family he and Elaine created, and the joy he found in his friends. In all corners of his life; family, community, business, and friendships, Dick was very easy to talk to, he listened, and his genuineness was something that made people feel comfortable, inspired them, and gave them confidence. Calling hours will be held at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown, on Friday, May 3rd from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be the following day Saturday, May 4th, at St. Mary's Church, 41 Freestone Avenue, Portland, CT at 10:00 am with burial directly after at the Swedish Cemetery, William Street, Portland, CT. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in memory of Dick Carella to the Interfaith Golf Tournament c/o St. Mary's Church, Portland, CT. Dick was proud to have helped start this annual event to foster better relationships between different communities and different faiths, one of the many ways he contributed to those in need through community service, and a gesture that truly embodies the type of man he was. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary