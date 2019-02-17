Richard R. Daniels, Sr., age 83, of Deep River passed away on February 12, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Mary Jane (Griswold) Daniels. He was born in Middletown on August 25, 1935 the son of Erwin and Helen (Loss) Daniels. Dick was a proud veteran of the United States Army serving from 1954-1957 during the Korean War. He was a printer by trade starting his career as a teen at The New Era Newspaper in Deep River then working at The Middletown Press and The New Haven Register. He owned and operated Deep River Hardware until his retirement. He served the community of Deep River as a Past Member of the Board of Selectman. He was a member of the Ibell-Jacobson-Smith American Legion Post # 61 in Deep River. Besides his wife Mary Jane he leaves his children; son, Richard (Rick) Daniels, Jr. and his wife Christine of Deep River, daughters, Lynn Lyons and her husband Joseph of Newport, North Carolina, and Nancy Talbot and her husband David of Deep River. He also leaves his 7 grandchildren; Matthew Daniels, Andrew and Michael Van Meter, Gina and Rachel Lyons and Shelby and Jenna Talbot, and his sister Sheryl Marshall and her husband James of Essex. Funeral services will be privately held by his family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Dick's name to the Deep River Fire Department, 57 Union Street, Deep River, CT 06417. To share a memory of Dick or send a condolence to his family please visit www.rwwfh.com . Arrangements by the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook.





Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary