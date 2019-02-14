LEBANON- Richard "Dick" Lawrence Rankl died at home on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, hours shy of his 93rd birthday. He was born on February 13, 1926, to late Joseph and Barbara Rankl and now joins Mary Moon, his beloved companion of over 30 years.Dick grew up on the family dairy farm in Marlborough with his 6 siblings, Joseph Jr. John, Charles, Max, Mary and Betty all whom predeceased him. Dick proudly served in the US Army during WWII; as a member of the 32nd Infantry division, that was securing the Villa Verde Trail in Luzon where he received the Purple Heart, Combat Infantryman's Badge and the Philippine Liberation Medal. Dick worked as a machinist for Pratt & Whitney and served as a constable and cemetery caretaker for the town of Marlborough. He was a NASCAR and Women's UCONN fan and enjoyed vacationing in Amish Country. Dick was affectionately known as Mow-Mow, attributed from his love of mowing the grass. Mow-Mow was very close to Mary's family who cared for him after her passing, especially her brother Charles "Moe" Savalle who would visit him daily. He is also survived by his son David Rankl and daughter Joyce Novek. Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 beginning at 10am at Belmont Funeral Home LLC, 144 So. Main St. Colchester, with a funeral service at Noon. Burial will immediately follow at New Lebanon Cemetery where he will be laid to rest alongside of Mary. Please visit www.belmontfh.com to leave condolences to the family.





