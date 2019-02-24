Home

D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 563-6117
Richard Romano
Richard Romano

Richard Romano Obituary
Richard Romano, 77, of Wethersfield, son of the late Sebastian and Nancy (Uliano) Romano, died peacefully Friday, February 22, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Hartford on September 26, 1941, he graduated from Bulkeley High School, class of 1960 and had lived in the area all his life. He retired from the CT Department of Motor Vehicles. He was employed by the former South End Bank as the head teller and also worked in their credit department. Richard enjoyed watching all sports, especially the New York Yankees, New York Giants and UConn basketball. He is survived by his sister, Pam Romano, whom he lovingly referred to as "Sister"; his former wife and friend, Paula Romano, as well as many cousins and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday (February 26) at 10 a.m. at Christ the King Parish (Corpus Christi Church), 601 Silas Deane Hwy., Wethersfield. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Family and friends may call on Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Christ the King Parish (see address above). To share a memory of Richard with his family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 24, 2019
