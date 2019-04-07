Hartford Courant Obituaries
Richard S. Grzesiak

Richard S. Grzesiak Obituary
Richard S. Grzesiak, 43, of East Harford, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. He was born in Hartford to Richard W. and Theodora (Stepien) Grzesiak. He graduated from Windsor High School. Richard enjoyed being the center of attention, and loved to make people laugh. He took exceptional care of his lawn, not a blade out of place. But what he enjoyed most was spending time with his family. He was predeceased by his mother, Theodora and his grandfather, Stanley Stepien. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife, Jennalyn, his daughter, Maricar, father, Richard, two sisters; Lori (Dave) and MaryAnne (ROB), grandmother, Hedwig Stepien, nieces, nephews, three great nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and his beloved family in the Philippines. A memorial to celebrate his life will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 10:00 am at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor, CT. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 7, 2019
