Richard Steven Hepp, 70, of Niantic, CT died peacefully on Thursday, October 22, 2020. He was born September 13, 1950 in New Britain, CT and was the eldest son of Richard N. Hepp and Olga Hepp. He grew up in Plainville, CT and graduated from Plainville High School in 1968. His love of the ocean led him to reside in Niantic, CT. He owned and operated his own business, R.S. Hepp Co., Renovating Contractors, doing classic restoration of buildings belonging to churches, prep schools, and universities. Rick enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and was known for his quick wit and sense of humor. He took a genuine interest in the lives of others, especially his siblings, cousins, nieces, and nephew. He had a close relationship with his parents and was a wonderful support for his mother before she passed away. He shared a love of racing with his brothers, creating special memories by attending the Indy 500, Formula 1 and NASCAR races together. Rick loved music and getting together with friends to play the guitar. Often during the winter months he would spend time in the Keys or Belize, savoring the beach life. His warm presence at any gathering, whether with family or friends, added life to the party. He was predeceased by his father; Richard N. Hepp, and his mother, Olga Keiko Hepp. He is survived by his four siblings; Robert G. Hepp (Sandra) of Davidson, NC, Nancy J. Hepp of Milton, VT, Lynn Atkinson of New London, CT and Ronald J. Hepp (Patti) of Southington, CT. He is also survived by his dear friend, Sally Springer of Reading, MA; his six adored nieces and nephew, and two grandnieces and a grandnephew. Memorial contributions may be made to Care & Share of East Lyme (PO Box 114, East Lyme, CT 06333) or a food bank of choice. There will be a private ceremony for immediate family only. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.