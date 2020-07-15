Richard S. Junokas, 71 of Wethersfield, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his home. He was born in New Britain, son of the late John V. and Mary E. (Kowalewski) Junokas. Rick was a supervisor at ABB Combustion Engineering in Windsor and was a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard. He is survived by Barbara J. Junokas, his daughters; Jennifer A. Young and her husband Joseph Young Sr. of Rocky Hill, and Nora McKosky (Marc McKosky) of Portland, his three grandchildren, Joseph Young Jr, Drew and Benjamin McKosky. He also leaves his 2 brothers; John A. Junokas and his wife Gloria of Newington, and Joel L. Junokas and his wife Cecelia of Peoria, AZ, and his nieces and nephews. Rick enjoyed woodworking, listening to jazz, rides with his rescue dog Bella, but mostly fishing with his daughters and grandsons at Great Hill Pond. The family would like to thank best friend Ricky Cardillo for all his love and support. The funeral will be private. To share a memory with the family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com