Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
(860) 583-7358
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Scott Funeral Home
169 Main Street
Terryville, CT 06786
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
Bristol, CT
Richard S. Murawski Obituary
Richard S. Murawski, 74, of Terryville, CT, beloved father and grandfather, passed away unexpectedly on February 9, 2020. He was a proud Navy veteran and graduated Merrimack College with a BA in Accounting. Richard was an accomplished businessman before his retirement; many of those years spent at IBM and Xerox. He was also active in many civic and volunteer organizations throughout the years, most notably traveling to Ethiopia with the Denan Project, to establish water resources in the Ogaden Region. He loved fishing, hunting, traveling, numismatics, antique dealing, and golf where he spent several years as Captain of Hole 4 at the Traveler's Championship. There aren't enough words to express all he loved and accomplished in his life. He was predeceased by his wife Rachel and he is survived by a brother Thomas Murawski and his wife Cathy, a sister Carol Pyrzenski and her husband Phil, his two daughters: MaryBeth Morneault and her husband Shawn; Karen Carter and her husband Brian: a grandson, Shawn Michael, his wife Chelsea and their two children Weston and Adelyn, as well as many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held Saturday February 15th from 8-9:30am at Scott Funeral Home in Terryville, CT followed by a Mass at St. Stanislaus Church in Bristol at 10am. Following mass, he will be reunited with his wife at St. Joseph Cemetery. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 12, 2020
