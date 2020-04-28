|
Richard "Dick" Sampl, 67, of Meriden, husband of the late Eileen (Lineen) Sampl, died Friday April 24, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. He was born in New Britain, the son of the late Harry and Emily (Zadrowski) Sampl. Grew up in the Kensington section of Berlin, and lived in Meriden for the past 41 years. Dick graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in 1971 and went on to earn a Bachelor's degree in accounting from Central CT State. Prior to his retirement, he was a financial analyst with Aetna Insurance Company for over 30 years. Dick loved music and movies. He spent his adult life amassing a huge music and movie collection, went to as many concerts and musical theatre performances as he could, and always looked forward to the premiere of the next blockbuster. Although he lived his entire life in CT, his heart always lived on Cape Cod. There were few things that made him happier than sitting in a beach chair, listening to the surf. He loved the New York Mets and Giants, and rooted for whoever was playing against the Red Sox and Patriots. Dick enjoyed food and cooking, and looked forward to his weekly Sunday lunch at Sans Souci restaurant in Meriden. Dick is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Ryan Fennessy of Middletown, and their children Owen and Eileen. His grandchildren were the loves of his life and he was affectionately known as "Boopa". He is additionally survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Maureen Sampl of Enfield, and their children Jessica Bruneau of Enfield, Chris Sampl of Centreville, Virginia, and Kevin Sampl of St. Petersburg, Florida; his wife's siblings Mary Gibbs and her husband, Steven, of Farmington, Theresa Grover, of Meriden, Frederica Lineen and her fiancé, Tony Mazzotta, of Hardy, Va., and Tom Lineen who lived with him for the past several years, and with whom he had a very close relationship; his uncle John Sampl of Kensington; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and many friends, especially his close friends for over 50 years Ed Hawrylik, Lloyd Pelletier and Mike Fadziewicz. Due to the current conditions, funeral services and burial are private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Those who wish may send memorial donations to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation at crohnscolitisfoundation.org, or the at . To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 28, 2020