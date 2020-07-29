To the Schumacher family; I had the pleasure of working with Dick at Unimax Switch in the 1970's. Dick was a hard working and integral member of the management team. The number of people who depended on Dick's expertise and sound judgement could not be measured. Always smiling and enthusiastic his laugh would fill a room or lighten a tense moment. His attitude was always positive and his demeanor always friendly. Truly one of my favorite co-workers during my working life. A wonderful man! May your memories of Dick be with you forever. My condolences to your entire family.

Thomas M D'Allesantro

Coworker