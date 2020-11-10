Richard Scoville Krissinger, loving husband and father passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020. He was born on April 9, 1930 in Hartford, CT to Charles Stuart Krissinger and Magdalene Scoville Krissinger. He is survived by his loving wife Ann English Krissinger, to whom he was married for over 64 years. He is also survived by his son Kenneth and his wife Janis Krissinger, daughter Martha Krissinger, and two grandchildren Elizabeth and Andrew Krissinger. He was predeceased by his brother Stuart Scoville Krissinger and his sister Marian Krissinger Berlin. He graduated from Hartford High School, and Gettysburg College where he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity and ROTC. Following graduation, he entered the Air Force where he served in Germany during the Korean War. After leaving the Air Force, he attended the Wharton School of Business. After moving back to Hartford, he studied to be an architect without having the benefit of professional architectural schooling and passed the Architect Registration Examinations to become a licensed architect in Connecticut. He was a member of the American Institute of Architects and a Registered Interior Designer, and worked at Golden Thornton & LaBau and Russell Gibson & von Dohlen. He moved on to work for the State of Connecticut where he was head of the School Facilities Unit for over twenty years, responsible for the review of public-school projects and new school construction, renovations, and additions. He was an accomplished architectural model maker providing architectural firms with detailed scale models of proposed projects at a time when every element of building scale models was done by hand. Among the many models that he created were Hartford's City Place and Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance building (the world's first two-sided building). He was active in AIA Connecticut, the Connecticut Society of Architects, where he served as the Chair of the AIA CT Architectural Foundation, securing the largest donation from a single donor up until that time. He was an active member of Saint John's Episcopal Church in West Hartford where he was a member of the Vestry, a member of the Choir, taught Sunday school, and was co-chair of the rebuilding committee following the fire that destroyed the church in 1992. Richard, or Dick as he was known to his friends, was an exceedingly kind and compassionate man. Volunteering was an essential part of his life that continued after he retired. This was evidenced by his extensive volunteer work at Hartford Hospital and the UConn Medical Center, where he put in well over 1,000 hours of service. His other volunteer work included being a student mentor, volunteering at the YMCA and The Bridge in West Hartford, preparing and delivering meals through Loaves & Fishes and Meals on Wheels, and serving with Masonic Care. He was also a member and past president of the Old Guard. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's memory can be made to Hartford Hospital, Saint John's Episcopal Church in West Hartford, or a charity of the donor's choice
. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com