Richard Stephen Bromberg of Avon Connecticut died peacefully, Saturday May 30, 2019. He was a member of Beth David Synagogue and the AZO Fraternity. He is survived by his wife Inez of Avon, his sons Steven Bromberg of Granby Colorado and his wife Rhonda, John Mascolo of Sturbridge Massachusetts and his partner Susan, two daughters, Ilene Friener of Phoenix Arizona and her husband Barry, Jill Mascolo of Trumbull Connecticut and her wife Deborah. He is also survived by his sisters Myra Fishman of Westbrook Connecticut and Janet Cramer of Tucson Arizona and her husband Eric. He also leaves a brother in law George Butmon and his wife Angela of East Hartland Connecticut. He had three nephews Howard, Adam and Zachary and a niece Sasha. He leaves six granddaughters and nine great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents Minna and Benjamin Bromberg, a brother Harold and a brother in law Harvey Fishman. Richard graduated Hartford High School and then went on to graduate UCONN School of Pharmacy where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in 1960. He purchased Pierce Pharmacy in 1964 at 247 Sigourney Street in Hartford Connecticut. He worked with great pride serving his neighborhood and his community, until 2001 when he sold to CVS Pharmacy. He worked there until 2011 and then retired. He loved antiquing especially Whaling Artifacts and had a repour with many Scrimshandlers. He was also a member of the Farmington Woods Garden Club. He loved traveling, swimming, auctions and coaching sports. He was a devoted husband for the love of his life, Inez for 44 years, a proud Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Richard was a principled and humble man that loved everyone. His kindness is irreplaceable, and he will be missed by the world for sure. Due to the pandemic the family will have a private graveside ceremony. There will be no Shiva at this time. If you would like, please send a donation in Richards name to the ASPCA organization.



