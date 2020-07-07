It is with great sadness that the family of Richard "Richie" T. Desloge announces his passing after a long illness, on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the age of 77. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Janet DaDalt Desloge, and their children, Susan (Arlow) Case, Richard and Cindy. He will be lovingly remembered by his six grandchildren, Aurelia, Rebekah, Joshua, Ashley, Luke and Audrey and six great grandchildren, Michael-John, Lillian, Raelyn, Asher, Jameson and Ryker. He also leaves behind his sister, Mary Jane Burns of New York. Richie was predeceased by his brothers, Jim and Donald Desloge. Born November 18, 1942, Richie was the youngest son of Louis and Anna (Zaushny) Desloge. After graduating from St. Edwards and Windham Tech, Richie began working for Hamilton Standards. During his career he held many positions and worked in Broad Brook, Windsor Locks and Farmington. In his younger years, he enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing and camping. After retirement, he enjoyed gardening and loved spending time with his family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Edward Church, 55 High St., Stafford Springs, CT, at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, July 10, 2020. Burial will be in Stafford Springs Cemetery, Stafford Springs, CT. Donations in memory of Richie can be made to the American Lung Association
, P.O. Box 11039, Lewiston, ME 04243. Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, CT, has care of the arrangements. To leave a condolence online for the family, or for directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com