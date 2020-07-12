1/1
Richard T. Mcnamara
It is with great sadness we, the family of Richard T. Mcnamara announce the passing of this beloved patriarch on July 9th, 2020. "Mac" as his family and friends called him has gone to join his wife and love of his life, Anna Mcnamara who left this world 2 and a half years ago. Mac and Ann leave their beloved children, John and his wife Linda Mcnamara, Kelly and her husband Niall Purcell, and Patrick Mcnamara. They also leave behind their 3 grandsons who were their pride and joy, Keegan, Gradeigh, and Cullen Purcell. He also leaves his older brother Lawrence Mcnamara of Enfield. Anyone who knew Mac knew he was the life of the party, generous to a fault, and honest and loyal to all that knew him. He spread that love and generosity to his family and friends on a daily basis. He had so many friends that loved him, special thanks to Elaine and Ron, and to Bill and Gabe for always being there in good times and bad. Mac will be missed every day. HEAVEN WILL BE LUCKY TO HAVE HIM. Love you always dad.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 12, 2020.
