Richard W. Mercer, 76, of East Granby, husband of Susan Young Mercer, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at his home. Rick was born in Newton, MA, the son of Warren and Dorothy (King) Mercer, and moved to Hartford as a child. He graduated from Weaver High School, Class of 1961, and earned a degree in forestry from Syracuse University, where he was a member of Kappa Phi Delta, serving as Treasurer and President. After time spent in the National Guard, Rick went into the crating and shipping business. He eventually co-owned and managed Pack-Rite, Inc., in Newington, CT until his retirement in 2014. Rick continued to remain active working part-time as a consultant with Faxon Engineering in Bloomfield and as a van driver for Simsbury and Granby schools. He enjoyed exploring areas in his Jeep and by train. Rick loved nature, especially fishing and camping with his family, and loved to cook. In addition to Susan, his wife of over 53 years, he leaves two daughters, Carolyn Mercer and her partner Christopher of West Hartford, and Elizabeth Cassidy and her husband Paul of Altamont, NY; three grandchildren, Nicholas, Matthew, and Evan of West Hartford, as well as several siblings-in-law including Bobby, Christine, Bruce, Jerry, Geoff, David, Jon and their families.At Rick's request, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to www.nationalparks.org. Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, West Hartford has care of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary