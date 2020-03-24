|
Richard W. Sampson, 69, of Wethersfield, loving husband and father, peacefully passed on, after a long and courageous battle with cancer, to be reunited with the love of his life, his wife, late Cynthia L. (Adams) Sampson on Friday March 20, 2020. Richard was born October 28, 1950, and raised in Hartford, son to the late George and Frances (Dettenborn) Sampson. He graduated from Bulkeley High School, Class of 1969. Richard served in the United States Army Reserves during the Vietnam Era. Upon his discharge, he was hired by the Hartford Fire Department, where he spent 28 years in the Alarm and Signal Division becoming the Superintendent of the division. He was a member of the Hartford Firefighters Protective Association, the Hartford Firemen's Benevolent Society, and the Hartford Police and Fire Association. Richard's greatest joy was spending time with his family at their cottage in Westbrook. Richard will be deeply missed and will forever be in the hearts of his loving family, his two adored daughters, Sara A. Sampson and Kate E. Sampson; two brothers, Walter Sampson, George Sampson and his wife, Carol; four sisters, Priscilla Sampson, Lois DeAngelis and her husband Dennis, Arlene Belcher, Joan Gilligan and her husband Edward; his father-in-law Charles Adams; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Charles and Karen Adams; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and a host of close and dear friends. In addition to his wife and parents, Richard was predeceased by a son, Charles Irving Sampson; two brothers, John Sampson and David Sampson; and his mother-in-law, Martha Adams. Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life will be held and announced at a later date. The Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home has been entrusted with Richard's funeral arrangements. The family requests in lieu of flowers, that memorial donations be made to the , 111 Founders Plaza 2nd floor, East Hartford, CT 06108. To extend online condolences and/or share a memory, please visit farleysullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 24, 2020