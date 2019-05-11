Home

Richard Stephen White, 75, a resident of Cape Coral, FL, passed away on May 2, 2019.Richard, a United States Navy Veteran, grew up in Connecticut, but moved to Florida following his retirement from the phone company at the young age of 52. During his years of retirement, he loved to ride his motorcycle early in the morning, sky dive for his birthday, boat fast, grow tomatoes and palm trees, eat ice cream, and meet up with his friends for coffee or a beer. He thought of his friends as family and his family as friends, loving them all. He thought "life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in an attractive and well preserved body, but rather to skid in sideways – body thoroughly used up, totally worn out and screaming, "WOO HOO, What a Ride!" –Author Unknown. And that he did! Well done Richard!He is survived by a sister, Barbara Fitzgerald of Fort Pierce, FL; as well as a niece, Deborah Fienemann of Ocala, FL, a nephew, David Fitzgerald of Cromwell, CT, a nephew, Bill Leonard of Essex, CT and a niece, Susan Hunt of Wallingford, CT.He was predeceased by his sister, Dorothy Leonard of Wethersfield, CT.Memorial Services will be held at Church of the Incarnation, Wethersfield, CT on Saturday June 8, 2019 at 10 am. Friends are invited to send condolences via the on-line guest book which can be found at www.MullinsMemorial.com.Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 11, 2019
